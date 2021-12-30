A possible tornado touched down in Rainsville Wednesday night, according to the Rainsville Police Department and DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency.
At approximately 8:28 p.m. Wednesday night, the City of Rainsville was hit with a significant storm.
DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey said unofficially, the National Weather Service preliminary damage assessment classified it as a tornado.
He said Thursday morning the National Weather Service conducted its assessment to determine the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF factor, tornado rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.
As of Thursday morning, no injuries have been reported from the storm.
The areas most affected by the storm are as follows:
• 1000 Block of Kirk Road near the Autumn Creek Subdivision; reported trees and powerlines down across the roadway. Power was out in the area as of Thursday morning.
• The area of Kilgore St, Willingham St, Hodges St, and Church Ave North- Vehicles, Houses, Trees and powerlines all received significant damage.
• BlueScope Steel had significant damage to the roof and surrounding structures. Extra security added to the area. All damage hasn’t been surveyed.
“Daylight made it easier to see the damage sustained to our area,” a statement from the police department read, “We do have houses, property, and a lot of trees damaged in our city. Rainsville Police Department is asking the public to stay at home and please stop riding through “site seeing” as this makes it difficult for crews to clean up, as well as property owners to establish damage to their property. RPD also wants to reiterate that it is illegal to drive around a police barricade.”
The police department also clarified after posts on social media indicated the storm shelter at Plainview School was locked as the storm hit.
“This is not true. As stated in an earlier press release, the shelter was unlocked at approximately 5:00 p.m. and manned by a RPD officer until after the threat of severe weather had passed,” the statement read.
The police department thanked the fire department for working tirelessly through the night and early morning hours in response to the storm.
“It was a matter of minutes before the City of Rainsville had officers from departments from all local areas, as well as other local fire departments,” the release said.
Police Chief Michael Edmondson said he “is proud of all the support this community has given during this time.”
To donate to affected residents, contact the DeKalb County EMA by calling (256) 845-8569 or email at ema@dekalbcountyal.us. Donations can also be taken to the Rainsville Farmers Market off Ledbetter Lane. There will be staff there to take those donations.
A complete update was not available before The Times-Journal went to press. Visit our Facebook page for the latest updates.
