This is a four-night series program covering basic information about beef and forage production. This is an excellent opportunity for beginners or those wanting to brush up.
The Beef Systems Short course is a multi-night lecture series covering the fundamentals of beef production and is geared for new and limited experience producers. There is a $40 registration fee, and all participants will receive a copy of Extension’s recently updated Alabama Beef Handbook.
Topics Covered:
• Forages and Nutrition
• Herd Health and Reproduction
• Record Keeping and Environmental Stewardship
• Economics and Meat Science
• Dates: September 17, September 19, September 24 and September 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Location: Sand Mountain Research and Extension Center, Crossville
• Contact: Landon Marks, Extension regional animal science agent, at mlm0013@auburn.edu or (256) 706-0032
Link for registration: https://www.aces.edu/event/beef-systems-short-course-dekalb-county/
