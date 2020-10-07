Local UDC chapter gives Vietnam Veteran Meritorious Service Award

With family, friends and UDC members present during the Chapter meeting in September 2020, Mr. Lawrence Wayne Killian of Lebanon, Alabama, was awarded the Meritorious Service Award Medal by the United Daughters of the Confederacy DeKalb County Chapter 1456 of Fort Payne, Alabama, in appreciation of his patriotic devotion to Flag and Country. Wayne faithfully and honorably served during the Vietnam Conflict as a Sergeant, Battery C, 4th Battalion, 42nd Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, United States Army. Mr. Killian served where ordered and his loyalty and patriotic devotion to our country is acknowledged.
Wayne Killian entered the United States Army in October 1966. Basic training was completed in Fort Benning, Georgia with advanced training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma and in Fort Hood, Texas. He was called overseas to Vietnam in December 1965 and served in Vietnam until honorably discharged in October 1968 as Staff Sergeant. During his military service he received the VSM – Vietnam Service Medal; M-14 Sharp Shooter, and the ARCOM – Army Commendation Medal. Mr. Killian is an active member of the VFW in Fort Payne, Alabama.
Mr. Killian received this Meritorious Service Award Certificate and Medal on the service of his Great, Great, Great Uncle, Daniel Killian, Company M, 9th Regiment, Alabama Cavalry. Daniel Killian entered military service November 1862 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and served until he was paroled during May 1865, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Meritorious Service Award is presented to veterans who are collateral descendants of Confederate soldiers. These medals are awarded to veterans who have served or is currently serving in defense of our United States of America.
If you know of any soldier (current or retired), please contact Susan Dooley, 256-997-6713, for a possible military award. The United Daughters of the Confederacy would like to pay tribute to men and women who have served defending the United States of America.
