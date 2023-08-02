Ninth Judicial Circuit District Judge Steven Whitmire found probable cause to send the capital murder charge lodged against a Fort Payne woman to a grand jury.
Loretta Kay Carr is charged with capital murder-kidnapping in the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell. Carr’s daughter, Jessie Eden Kelly, faces the same charges in Isbell’s death.
A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday afternoon, after the judge considered and ruled on motions brought by defense attorneys representing Carr. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 for Kelly.
Carr was arrested June 25, 2023 in Isbell’s death.
Defense attorneys Jeff Montgomery and Robert Ray filed motions asking the court to close the preliminary hearing to the media, to limit pretrial publicity about the case, they said, which could jeopardize Carr’s chance at a fair trial before an impartial jury.
Montgomery also argued that court filings in the case should be sealed, to further guard against prejudicial information coming before the potential pool of jurors.
District Attorney Summer Summerford objected to the motion to close the court records to public inspection. She said the prosecutor’s office typically hand-delivers discovery material and that she did not think anything that would be contained in court files would be “that salacious.”
Whether to close the preliminary hearing, Summerford said, she felt the judge was in a better place to determine.
Whitmire ruled that the court record would not be closed, and he did not clear the courtroom. However, he did issue instructions that testimony from the preliminary hearing not be reported.
Carr and Kelly are accused, according court documents, of pushing Isbell from a cliff into Little River Canyon on or around Oct. 18. 2021. She was reported missing to Hartselle police Dec. 29. 2021. After Hartselle police found phone records that indicated Isbell was living in DeKalb County when she last communicated with family, DeKalb investigators took over the case.
