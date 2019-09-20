The Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center is set to host its third annual Run for Rescue 5K on Oct. 12.
FODCAAC is a nonprofit organization that assists the county adoption center with fostering and general care of the animals in the shelter.
FODCAAC president Leslie Spurgin said the location has changed this year to the Kiwanis Pavilion next to Wills Valley Rec Center in Fort Payne.
She said she hopes it will be a “nicer” run for the runners.
The primary goal is to raise funds for the homeless animals of DeKalb County as well as raise awareness.
“The county has a budget [for the shelter] and due to the high number of pets that are surrendered, the budget does not always fit the need,” Spurgin said.
She said shelter workers do their best with the small facility they have and budget and the FODCAAC are there to try and help out with whatever they can.
All proceeds will benefit the animals that are cared for by Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center.
Spurgin said funds from the run would enable FODCAAC to continue to help sick, injured and abandoned animals in the county.
The 5K run/walk is set to start at 8 a.m. with the kid’s 1-mile run/walk to follow.
Participants can pre-register online at raceonline.com by searching “Run For Rescue.”
Spurgin said they would also have on-site registration commencing at 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.
The 5K registration is $25 per person, and kids run ages 12 and under is $12 per participant.
Participants who do not want to run/walk but wish to donate may do so.
Spurgin said participants would receive a long sleeve shirt and a runners bag filled with coupons and gift cards to various places in the area.
“Runners bags have items such as a free Chic-fil-A, Dairy Queen [cards] and freebies/ discounts from other local restaurants,” she said.
According to Spurgin, those who pre-register will automatically receive a long sleeve shirt, but on-sight resistors would be on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.
“The top overall male and female will receive a $100 American Express gift card donated by MIS GLOBAL,” said Spurgin.
She said they have various runners that have been a part of the run every year who are coming back this year as well.
Along with all the added goodies, Spurgin said there would also be a lot of door prizes including a three-night stay in Mentone, free meals at local restaurants and gift cards from local businesses.
She said pets are welcome but must be leashed and up to date on their rabies vaccination.
“We are really grateful and would like the community to come out,” Spurgin said.
Aside from providing support to the county shelter, the FODCAAC also has a foster care program to help get as many pets out of the shelter as they can.
“Some of the funds go towards the foster program, along with supplies such as vaccines, heartworm test,” she said.
According to Spurgin, they will have a photographer on-site. Dan Berry Photography, who has been there for the last two years along with a lot of repeat sponsors from businesses will be there taking photos.
She said the businesses in DeKalb County have been “awesome” in supporting their events.
Chris Martin owner of C.L. Martin Food L.L.C is their top company sponsor.
Spurgin said Martin and his daughter have been participating as well as sponsoring the race since they first one held in 2017.
“ALFA and Fort Payne Tractor Supply Co have been continued top sponsors [for the] the third year in a row,” she said.
The following is a full list of sponsors:
• MIS Global, LLC
• ALFA Insurance
• Tractor Supply Co.
• Limon’s Mexican Restaurant
• Twin City Used Car Sales
• Sandie Paws Rescue
• Cable Time LLC
• Arbys
• Tinckerbell’s Pet Grooming
• C & H Discount Drugs
• DeKalb Animal Hospital
• LuLaRoe Holly Houston
• First State Bank of Fort Payne
• Kilgore Express Pharmacy
• DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department
• Topher’s Wings
• Mentone Realty
• Zaxby’s of Fort Payne
• Rainsville Animal Clinic
• Moutaintop Animal Clinic
• Peoples Independent Bank
• Fort Payne Veterinary Center
• Torch Technologies
• Artemis Shielding
For updates or if interested in fostering check out their Facebook page @FriendsofDCAAC or their website at http://shelterfriends.wix.com/friendsofdcaac.
