Romantic relationships between teenagers are incredibly complicated. Very often, the undertaking of a relationship requires more maturity than most teens have developed. Dating is an exciting milestone for teens, but when the smartphone is always buzzing with messages from a significant other, it could be a sign of dating violence.
Dating violence can be physical or
emotional: Violent partners often have an explosive temper, are jealous, put their partner down, isolate their date from friends and families, make false accusations, have mood swings, seem possessive or bossy, and will pressure their significant other to do things against his or her will.
When a person is being abused, friends and family often recognize the warning signs or red flags of abuse. Below are common warning signs. Recognizing one alone may not automatically mean someone is being abusive or experiencing abuse, but several signs together may be cause for concern. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the best solution is prevention.
Although there are many signs to pay attention to in a relationship, look for these common warning signs of dating violence:
• Checking cell phones, without permission
• Extreme jealousy or insecurity
• Constant belittling or put-downs
• Unexpected bouts of anger or rage
• Isolation from family and friends
• Making false accusations
• Constant mood swings
• Explosive Temper
• Physically inflicting pain
• Possessiveness or controlling tendencies
• Repeatedly pressuring someone to have sex
Getting help: Teens in violent relationships often are afraid to seek help. A hotline is available, as well as a website that offers solutions on how to handle abusive teen dating relationships. For details, call 866-331-9474, text "loveis" to 22522 or visit www.loveisrespect.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.