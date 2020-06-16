Alabama Food Bank Association receives peanut butter from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association

Alabama Food Bank Association today announced it received 11,520 jars of peanut butter from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, providing an abundance of one of the most requested items at food banks. The Alabama Peanut Producers Association (APPA) and its farmer members have already donated 5,760 jars of peanut butter to food banks in the state’s peanut growing areas to help those who are food insecure during the COVID-19 pandemic. APPA chose to continue “Spreading Good” in all parts of the state and donate another 14,400 jars. They brought on industry partners, Alabama Ag Credit, Alabama Farm Credit and First South Farm Credit to make it happen. The peanut butter is provided by Peanut Proud, Inc., the nonprofit industry organization dedicated to humanitarian efforts. "Spreading Good" is the National Peanut Board's initiative to share the love of America's favorite and most consumed nut - peanuts - and pass along that joy to our local communities.
The Alabama Food Bank Association is grateful to the Alabama Peanut Producers Association for their tremendous support of Alabama communities. “Because of the generous support from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, our food banks are able to serve families experiencing economic crisis during this pandemic,” said Laura Lester, executive director of the Alabama Food Bank Association. “Our network’s hunger-relief programs help deliver millions of pounds of nutritious food to the communities we serve across Alabama, and peanut butter happens to be an extremely nutritious and shelf-stable option.”
“We are blessed to grow a wholesome and nutritious crop. Peanut farmers are honored to share peanut butter with our friends and neighbors around the state.” – Carl Sanders, Alabama Peanut Producers Association President and Coffee County peanut farmer.
About Alabama Food Bank Association
The Alabama Food Bank Association works to end hunger by assisting the food bank network in obtaining more food and funds, fostering public awareness of the food banks’ mission, and creating partnerships to help alleviate hunger in Alabama. Every day, our eight members in Alabama (Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of East Alabama, Food Bank of North Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Selma Food Bank, West Alabama Food Bank, Wiregrass Area Food Bank) partner with a statewide network of food donors, emergency food pantries, and soup kitchens to provide food to hungry people. Fighting hunger requires significant funding for every step of the process—from acquiring food, to storing the food, to transporting the food to people in need. Learn more at alfba.org.
About Alabama Peanut Producers Association
Peanut butter is one of the most requested items by food banks. Loaded with protein and several vitamins and nutrients, peanut butter is shelf stable, versatile and does not require refrigeration. Alabama peanut growers take pride in growing a crop that provides so much to those who need it. The Alabama Peanut Producers Association is the check-off organization responsible for serving our peanut growers through education, promotion and research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.