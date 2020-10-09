A total of 506 students enrolled during the 2020 summer term at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
• Patrick Howard of Albertville (35951), Presidents List
• Ganon Pointer of Albertville (35951), Presidents List
• Austin Frost of Henagar (35978), Deans List
