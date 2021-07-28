Registration open now for Fall 2021 semester at NACC

Course registration is underway for the Fall 2021 Semester at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC). Now is the time to take advantage of flexible class schedules, online courses and degree programs, certificates and short-term certificates, and additional financial aid opportunities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fall semester courses begin on Wednesday, August 25th. Students may register for classes now until Thursday, August 26th.
Current NACC students should make an appointment with their advisor through AdvisorTrac to register for classes. Once students have been advised by their advisor, students may register with their advisor or online using their OneACCS account. New or first-time students should complete an application for admission, which may be found by visiting nacc.edu.
The Financial Aid Office can help students meet their financial needs. NACC’s Financial Aid office is also offering in-person help sessions on Wednesdays at 1 pm on campus. Students can also register for a virtual help session via Zoom if needed. Appointments for help sessions may be made by emailing finaid@nacc.edu. The office is in the George C. Wallace Administration Building, Room 101.
NACC’s Financial Aid Department wants to ensure all students receive as much financial assistance as possible when attending college. “Due to the pandemic and current hardship on families, if you or another family member has lost a job or received an undue financial burden, you may be entitled to additional Pell dollars,” said Financial Aid Director Kip Williamson. “The first thing students must do is complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Using the information required by the FAFSA application, our Financial Aid office here at NACC may be able to make further adjustments in assisting students with college expenses.”
Students may complete the FAFSA form online by visiting studentaid.gov. There is no charge to complete the form, but students must be prepared with information such as their Social Security Number, federal income tax returns, W-2s, and bank statements if applicable.
NACC is well known for providing one of the greatest educational values, offering low tuition and high-quality programs of study. Our programs place students on the pathway to success in any career. Choosing a career that corresponds with a student’s skills and interests will provide the best chance at achieving career satisfaction. Our College and Career Planning Center provides both career and transfer advising, ensuring the transfer process is as smooth as possible for students.
Northeast has articulation and transfer agreements with all public four-year universities and most private four-year universities in Alabama through the Statewide Transfer Articulation & Reporting System (STARS). A valuable tool for advisors and students alike is the STARS Guide. This guide helps transfer students to determine what courses will transfer to another public college or university in Alabama. It’s a simple process!
Holly Williams is our Career/Transfer Advisor, and she is familiar with the programs at state universities and colleges. She can provide our transfer students with excellent guidance during their transition. Contact Holly today at williamsh@nacc.edu to discuss your transfer process.
For individuals looking to enter the workforce quickly, NACC offers a vast array of both certificate and short-term certificate options in most career tech programs. Programs such as Welding, Engineering Tech, Therapeutic Massage, and Industrial Electronics are a few examples of certificate programs now offered at Northeast. Learn more about these programs and view a complete list of offerings on the NACC Workforce Development Division’s webpage.
NACC also offers flexible scheduling options to meet your needs! Take advantage of expanded online courses and degree programs, as well as hybrid courses (part online and part in-person). New mini terms are available for select courses, allowing students to complete the course in just over seven weeks.
Prefer a more traditional class schedule? Courses are now back on campus for the Fall Semester!
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
