Former Fort Payne resident missing after snorkeling accident in Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its active search off the coast of Guam Wednesday for a snorkeler who went missing Sunday afternoon.
While the USCG did not identify the missing man, family and friends have shared the USCG posts and said on social media that the subject of that four-day search was former Fort Payne resident Clay Harris, a graduate of Fort Payne High School who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“With heavy hearts, we announce the suspension of the active search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach as of sunset Aug. 9,” a post Wednesday on the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Facebook page read.
“On behalf of our team, I extend our deepest condolences to the family
and friends of the missing snorkeler,” Commander Greg Sickels said in the post. “In our extensive efforts, we conducted 10 separate searches over 68 hours, covering 368 square nautical miles.”
In social media posts, members of Harris’ family expressed their gratitude for those searching for him.
Call for help
The initial distress call for two swimmers came to 911 dispatchers from eyewitnesses on the beach at 4:24 p.m. Sunday, according to a story reported by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.
One swimmer made it back to shore. Responders later found snorkel gear consistent with what the missing man was described to have used but did not find the snorkeler.
The U.S. Coast Guard has also activated a datum buoy, providing current feedback integrated into the search planning.
The weather on scene Monday was light winds with scattered showers, and no watches or warnings in effect.
The joint rescue effort includes resources and crews from:
U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor
USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)
Guam Fire and Rescue
Guam National Guard
Guam Police Department
“These folks are out there, rain or shine, doing their best,” the post continued. “As dawn broke (Monday), Station Apra Harbor and Guam Fire and Rescue were right back out there, supported by a Guam National Guard UH-72 helicopter crew. Our thanks again to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five who flew for us Sunday.
“The ocean in Guam has its challenges, and with heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms from (weather system) invest 94W looming later this week, every moment counts.
“The activated datum bouy, from the U.S. Coast Guard is playing a critical role in our search strategy giving us the most up to date data,” the post read.
“It’s suring time s lie these that I’m reminded of the incredible spirit of our community and partners. Guam’s ocean environment doesn’t make things easy, but together we’re giving it our all,” Sickels said, while the search was ongoing
“To everyone involved and to our community, thank you.
“Our thoughts are deeply with the family right now,” he said.
A Facebook post from the USCG cautioned people in the area to use extreme caution on the water, with gusty winds and heavy rain expected for the rest of the week.
While the active search was suspended, anyone with information was urged to call the USCG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.