Between 7:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, members of Rainsville Police Department, along with Sylvania Police Department, had a safety check point at the intersection of Carlyle Road and County Road 102. During this checkpoint, Rainsville Police Department officers arrested David Christopher Havard, of Sylvania, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Samuel Malachi Mcmullin, of Dutton, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and for warrants with Rainsville Police Dept.
During searches of Havard’s and Mcmullins’ vehicles, officers found Synthetic Marijuana (spice), Methamphetamine, pipes and other tools used for the storing or transferring of drugs. Sylvania also had multiple drug arrests at this checkpoint.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson praised his officers for their hard work and showing initiative to make Rainsville a safer city. Edmondson also wanted to take this opportunity to thank their neighbors at Sylvania Police Department for their assistance in the checkpoint.
