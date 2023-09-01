American Legion 1st Division Commander Alan Chambers from the Department of Alabama and Post 89 Fort Payne presented Officer Jeremy Pinegar from the Collinsville Police Department a certificate of Commendation on behalf of Post 89 Commander Shelba Haymon- Jimenez. Pinegar responded to a 911 call on Aug. 2 of an unresponsive child to Interstate-59 in Collinsville, at, Exit 205. He performed CPR until the toddler begin to breathe again. The family was traveling back to
Louisiana after being on vacation in Tennessee.
