Cover Alabama's DeKalb County Health Fair will have local community organizations providing blood pressure screenings, flu vaccinations, childcare resources, behavioral health resources, and more on Nov. 5 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne. Organizers also plan to hold door prizes so attendees have the chance to win a $50 gift card. 

The event is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided during a panel presentation about health care access in DeKalb County.

