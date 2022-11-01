Cover Alabama's DeKalb County Health Fair will have local community organizations providing blood pressure screenings, flu vaccinations, childcare resources, behavioral health resources, and more on Nov. 5 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne. Organizers also plan to hold door prizes so attendees have the chance to win a $50 gift card.
The event is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided during a panel presentation about health care access in DeKalb County.
These health fairs aren’t hospitals — they’re more of a place where you can see a doctor or other health care worker for preventive care. The clinics accept anyone who walks in the doors – people who have no insurance or are underinsured. Census data reveals that 9,080 adults lacked health insurance in DeKalb County in 2020.
The health far aims to help the more than 340,000 hard-working Alabamians who fall into a health coverage gap -- they earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but not high-enough enough wages to be eligible to get financial help to buy private insurance.
A Families USA report found that in DeKalb County specifically, 63% of local COVID-19 cases and 52% of COVID-19 deaths were linked to a high rate of un-insurance. Statewide, a lack of health insurance coverage was a key factor in the spread and toll of the virus and its mutating variants, as more than 2,900 COVID-19 deaths ‒ or 38% of all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama through Feb. 1, 2021 ‒ were found to be associated with high community rates of uninsured people.
People without insurance often delay going to the doctor even if they start to feel sick. Not only are they in danger, but contagious viruses get spread, going undetected, to everyone whose paths they cross. Conditions that could be treated with ease early on require more aggressive treatments if care is delayed until the patient becomes too sick to ignore. In many cases, they show up at a hospital emergency room, which is obligated to stabilize and treat anyone entering their doors but experts say isn’t the most cost-effective way of treating patients. This also drives up the costs for the patients who are insured and puts additional strain on rural hospitals that have struggled with staff shortages like many other businesses.
The health care access panel presentation will be at 11 a.m. Panel moderator Robyn Hyden of Alabama Arise expects panelists and presenters to include: Ryan Hankins of the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA); Sarah Gilreath, CRNP, of Fort Payne Pediatrics & CED Mental Health Center; Karen Hillis, CRNP, of Northeast Alabama Health Services; Sheila Hurley of CED Mental Health Center; and Jennifer Maddox, representing Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
Expected service providers and community organizations at the health fair include:
Alabama Arise, Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice, ALL Kids, Alabama Department of Public Health, ARC of DeKalb County, AshaKiran, CED Mental Health Center, Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, DeKalb Council on Aging, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, East Central Alabama Area Health Education Center, Enroll Alabama, Health Services Center, Hometown Organizing Project, Marked for Life Ministries, and Northeast Alabama Health Services.
The Cover Alabama Coalition is a nonpartisan alliance of over 100 community partners, consumer groups, businesses, health care providers and faith groups. The organization advocates for four aims:
1)maximizing the federal investment in Alabama’s health care,
2)improving the availability of quality, affordable health coverage for every Alabamian,
3)protecting current Medicaid members and services, and
4)“ensuring a common-sense system that meets consumers’ needs and limits additional administrative hurdles and costs.”
