IIIrd Tyme Out returns Saturday to DeKalb Theatre

A musical tradition continues this weekend, Jan. 25, as Fort Payne welcomes back Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out. Opening for them at the DeKalb Theatre once again is fellow bluegrass group Bent Creek.
Fort Payne musician Eric McKinney said the tradition of the Fort Payne show started years ago when he invited the group of his musically inclined friends to come play for the people of his hometown. He took over promotion of the show a couple of years after the Big Wills Arts Council had initially started the performances.
“I got to know the [IIIrd Tyme Out] guys years ago when we were playing the same festivals,” McKinney said. “They loved to socialize and make friends, so we became buddies. One day I told them that I would love for them to do a show in Fort Payne.”
McKinney said IIIrd Tyme Out worked the show at the DeKalb Theatre into their schedule 22 years ago and have looked forward to it each year since then. He said concert-goers travel to Fort Payne from as far away as Kentucky and Mississippi just to catch this performance each winter.
“[Band members] love to come to Fort Payne and play at the DeKalb Theatre because of the acoustics, there’s not a bad seat in the house, and because you get to visit with some hometown folks,” he said.
Despite their down-to-earth nature, the guys in the band are among the biggest talents in bluegrass music, led by five-time International Bluegrass Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year Russell Moore.
“Russell is an amazing vocalist and could’ve sang any kind of music, including rock n’ roll,” McKinney said. “They’re all really fabulous musicians.”
He said IIIrd Tyme Out is in a good, stable place after a few years of changes to the lineup, which is inevitable for any band that has been around for decades. One of McKinney’s best friends, fiddler Steve Dylan, left the group while dealing with some health issues but is back with the group Sideline, whose former fiddler, Nathan Aldridge, fulfilled his “lifelong dream” of joining IIIrd Tyme Out almost a year ago.
“Russell is really happy with the configuration of the band now, especially since [Aldridge] can rattle the rafters singing bass, which they lacked for singing quartet songs before,” McKinney said.
Moore and Aldridge are joined on stage by Wayne Benson, Keith McKinnon, and Dustin Pyrtle.
The show is always scheduled the last Saturday in January, and McKinney typically joins the band on stage for a couple of songs during their second set.
Openers Bent Creek often serve as McKinney’s band when he performs on the road.
Doors at the DeKalb Theatre open at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 on the day of the show.
Tickets are available from The Bar B Q Place, Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne/Rainsville, the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Roger’s Pawn & Music, Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ, The Strand Box Office Grill, or the DeKalb Theatre Box Office.
For more information on Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out including a complete tour schedule, please visit www.iiirdtymeout.com.
To learn more about the Fort Payne show visit https://www.facebook.com/AnnualFortPayneRussellMooreIiIrdTymeOutConcert/.
