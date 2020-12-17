DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett announced Tuesday that students will move to remote learning from Dec. 16, 2020, through Jan. 8, 2021.
Barnett said at this point, it has become necessary to transition to remote learning due to the high absence levels of faculty and staff and to ensure the well-being of students, faculty and staff as they finish out the fall semester.
“Due to the increased cases we are experiencing following the Thanksgiving holiday, I have great concern for COVID-19 spread during the Christmas and the New Years' holidays that are upcoming,” Barnett said in a statement via Facebook on Monday.
DeKalb County Schools Christmas break is Dec. 19, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021. However, Barnett said students will continue remote learning the week after Christmas break.
“Students will remain on remote learning the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8, where students will not come to campus but have online assignments provided to them by their teachers according to the DeKalb County Remoter Learning Plan,” he said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 10 days is the length of home quarantine for people with expected close contacts to COVID-19 cases. If symptoms of fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, new loss of taste or smell manifest past the 10 days, individuals are recommended to immediately self-isolate and contact their local public health provider or health department to report symptoms that developed at any time after their last known exposure.
“Students will return to campus on Jan. 11, 2021, which will be 10 days after the New Years' holiday in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to bring awareness to individuals who may have been exposed or contracted the virus,” he said.
Barnett said it has been and continues to remain his commitment to keep schools open for in-person instruction throughout the year.
“I believe that the hard work of our faculty and staff has proven that school can be a safe place during this time. However, at this time, we can not safely operate our day-to-day instruction and operations with the school personnel we have available and must transition to remote learning,” he said.
Regarding the shift to remote education, Barnett said it is his hope the short-term interruption and transition will support their long-term goal of ensuring in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
