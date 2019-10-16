The Fort Payne City Council passed its 2020 budget of $25.9 million at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Council President Brian Baine said the 2020 FY budget also includes funds for the Fort Payne City School System as well as city employees.
“We have met several times and have trimmed and shaped up and we think that we have a budget that we can live with,” he said. “This budget puts in a raise for our employees and it also includes the $150,000 that we give to the [Fort Payne] City School System for school supplies and the $50,000 for teachers, so that will come into play next year.”
Within the 2020 FY budget, the 4.9 percent increase in insurance premiums will be absorbed as well. The budget also includes a surplus of $150,855.00.
In a future edition of the Times-Journal, there will be coverage on break downs of appropriations and capitol purchases the city has budgeted for.
The council also:
• had the first reading of Ordinance 2019-04, rezoning approximately 37 acres at 4408 Gault Avenue North from C-3 (Highway Business District) to M-1 (Light Industrial District)
• passed Resolution 2019-40, amending Resolution 2018-21 which granted tax abatements to Young Holdings, LLC.
•passed Resolution 2019-41, amending Resolution 2018-22 which granted tax abatements to YS, Inc.
• authorized James Payton to apply for a Rebuild Alabama Grant.
• tabled the discussion about amending the rules and regulations governing the us of thee Coal & Iron Building
• heard reports from Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser regarding the fact that Tennessee Valley Authority is in town working on the transmission lines to put optical fiber on ground wires to expand broadband in rural areas. Chesser also said the Alabama Department of Agriculture is dropping capsule in forests to try and prevent rabies
• went into executive session to discuss potential litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.