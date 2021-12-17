Deadline extended for Main Street car tag commitment

Main Street Alabama learned recently from the Department of Revenue that there’s still a chance that the “Shop Small Support Local” could go into production by extending the pre-commitment deadline to January 31, 2022.
The specialized car tag has to receive a minimum of 250 pre-commitments, for a scaled down design, or 1,000 with full plate artwork, in order to go into production and then made available at DMV locations across the state.
“We were surprised to not make the quota, but grateful that we now have a little more time to promote the car tag that would provide grant opportunities for Alabama small businesses,” said Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator.
Proceeds from the pre-commitments and future tag purchases would allow business owners to apply for $500 match grants to supplement expenses for items such as new signage, awning, website development and much more.
Fort Payne Main Street released the following statement, emphasizing the importance of the extension for local business owners, “We are thrilled with the extension and are hopeful that the Main Street Tag will exceed the quota. The “Shop Small Support Local” support via tag purchase will provide an opportunity for grants for our Main Street in Fort Payne as well as Main Streets in Alabama. Our small businesses would be able to apply for these grants to supplement expenses to perhaps paint their facade or purchase new signage or update signage, get awnings or help with website development. We are hopeful that folks will make a commitment to purchase this tag. We always appreciate the support we receive from our community. Fort Payne is awesome.”
Currently, Main Street Alabama needs another 100 pre-commitments. When registering online, basic contact information is required along with the automobile’s VIN or tag number. The receipt will be used to pick up the licenses plate. The cost is $50 and will be refunded, minus a $1.25 process fee, if the minimum is not met. To learn more, check out the Car Tag page on the Main Street Alabama website,www.mainstreetalabama.org.
Main Street Alabama is a non-profit and state coordinating program of Main Street America and is dedicated to the revitalization of historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
The National Main Street Four Point Approach™ is an over 40 year model that focuses work in four areas: organization, design, promotion and economic vitality with strategies unique to the community.
