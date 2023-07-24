Three DeKalb County law enforcement officers were remembered Tuesday, as Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the agencies they served and met with members of their families as well as their colleagues.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said he appreciated Marshall’s recognition of the officers the agency has lost.
“He understands the grind law enforcement officers take on in this day,” Welden said. “It’s not only worrying about someone shooting you or getting run over by a car. It seems like every year there’s a new monster coming into play that attacks law enforcement.
None of those monsters were more daunting than the COVID-19 pandemic – the killer that claimed the lives of Deputy Steve Bobbitt, Corrections Officer Mickey Jay Bowen, and Ider Police Chief Buddy Ray Crabtree, who was honored later at Ider Police Department.
“This sheriff’s department, maybe more so than any other sheriff’s department or law enforcement agency, was disproportionally impacted by COVID,” Marshall said.
He noted he’d previously been to DeKalb County to honor the life of a good friend, Jeff Bain. Bain, a senior lieutenant with the sheriff’s office, died in January 2020 from COVID.
Being back now to recognize two other officers who died in the same pandemic “is a reflection of what law enforcement faced during a very difficult time,” Marshall said.
Like those who work in healthcare, he said, law enforcement officers and other first responders’ jobs placed them on the front lines during the pandemic.
The certificates presented to the officers’ families bore their names and their “End of Watch” dates, and read:
“Lest we forget, let us pause to remember these officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice for public safety. Let us all be encouraged as we remember and honor their legacy of commitment, dedication, and service. For is it written: ‘There is no greater love than that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
“We lost two great people that we’re here today to recognize,” Welden said. He said there is no way to know the impact these officers had on others they encountered during their time on the job, the people they arrested and led them to turn their lives around, or the victims of crimes that they assisted.
