Alzheimer’s Association offers holiday gathering tips

Navigating Christmas with a loved one who has dementia is challenging for anyone, but there are a few things you can do to help things move smoothly, ensure safety and prevent other family and caretakers from taking on more tension than is necessary.
“The holiday season can be both joyful and stressful for all of us, especially individuals living with dementia-related illnesses,” says Jennifer Reader of the American Alzheimer’s Foundation.
“Being proactive, adaptable and inclusive of the person’s wishes and abilities are the best ways to help them have a happy and joyful holiday.”
The Alzheimer’s Association offers the following tips for making the gathering enjoyable and safe.
While decorating, aim for simplicity and avoid rearranging furniture in areas of the house that the person with dementia frequents any more than needed.
Opt for electric candles if real candles can’t be tended at all times.
Lighting should be subtle and solid since blinking lights sometimes result in confusion and even agitation.
Flashing, moving or loud displays should also generally be avoided.
Just as a precaution, it’s a good idea to secure the Christmas tree to the wall.
Put away fragile glass ornaments that can shatter easily and create a dangerous situation.
Decorations that resemble candies, fruit, vegetables or other edible items should be avoided, as they can easily be mistaken for real and become upsetting or even a choking or poisoning hazard.
Make sure all electrical cords are well out of walkways or where they may be snagged when passing by.
When planning family gatherings, if at all possible, keep them small and in familiar surroundings.
If you plan on visiting others instead, ensure that there is a quiet, comfortable place your loved on can go to relax alone.
In some instances, it’s best to limit visiting family to one or two people at a time in a reserved spot in the house that is comforting and quiet.
Loud conversation, too many faces and children running and playing can easily become an overwhelming situation for someone prone to becoming confused easily.
Include loved ones with dementia in as many activities as possible.
Even people with more advanced impairment can still assist with things like mixing batters and doughs, wrapping or bagging gifts or decorating cookies. As their caretaker, you will know their limitations.
If your loved one lives in a long-term care facility, it may be best to celebrate there, either by taking part in their planned activities or by a few family members or friends visiting at a time, spaced out over several days.
Remember, familiar surroundings are always the best option to avoid the chance of disorientation or a feeling of being lost or trapped.
If there will be family present that may have been away for a while, it’s usually a good idea to prepare them for any changes since their last interaction.
Alzheimer’s and dementia can sometimes change a one’s appearance and it may be a surprise.
Also instruct family who may be unfamiliar with the situation to be mindful of how they carry on with conversation.
A few things that should be avoided are correcting or arguing, interrupting, and completing sentences for them while they’re attempting to finalize a thought.
Explain how important patience is and assure them that any repetition, failure to remember or signs of agitation are symptoms of the disease and not the person.
Finally, don’t forget the importance of self-care.
Ask for help. Arrange for someone to take over care-taking duties so you have the opportunity to enjoy some things on your own.
