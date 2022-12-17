Alzheimer’s Association offers holiday gathering tips

The Alzheimer’s Association offers tips for making your holiday gathering enjoyable and safe for everyone, including a family member with a dementia-related illness.

 File photo

Navigating Christmas with a loved one who has dementia is challenging for anyone, but there are a few things you can do to help things move smoothly, ensure safety and prevent other family and caretakers from taking on more tension than is necessary.

“The holiday season can be both joyful and stressful for all of us, especially individuals living with dementia-related illnesses,” says Jennifer Reader of the American Alzheimer’s Foundation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.