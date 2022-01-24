DeSoto Falls Picnic Area closing Monday for dredging work

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Dredging work at DeSoto Falls Picnic Area is scheduled to begin Monday, and the work will likely keep the scenic and popular attraction closed for the next two months.
Silt and debris have washed up along the shore of DeSoto Falls for years, especially during flooding or other high-water events, and the dredging work will safeguard and fortify the area. In addition, the work will allow the park to re-establish a beach and designated swimming area.
“DeSoto Falls is one of Alabama’s true treasures, and we take our responsibility to protect it seriously,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this work will cause for our visitors, but it is critical to making sure the Falls is here for generations to come.”
The dredging work is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 24 and is expected to last 60 days, but park officials caution that inclement weather could impact the completion date. “We believe visitors will be able to again enjoy the Falls’ scenic beauty when spring arrives,” Lein said.
During the course of the work, the DeSoto Falls Picnic Area and Overlook area will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
In addition, the park also has plans to re-pave the entire parking area after the dredging project concludes. That work will also cause temporary closures.
“Thousands of visitors enjoy DeSoto Falls every year, and it’s no secret that we cherish it as a truly special place,” DeSoto State Park Superintendent Josh Hughes said. “This temporary closure should make it better than ever for our visitors. That’s the goal.”
About DeSoto State Park
Nestled atop Lookout Mountain, DeSoto State Park features 3,502 acres and its lodging facilities include mountain chalets, log and rustic cabins, motel rooms, and a campground with full-hookup tent and RV sites. The park offers kayaking, fishing, swimming, hiking, biking, cycling, rappelling, bouldering, picnicking, wildflower expeditions, and just plain ole' exploring nature. To learn more, visit https://www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park.
About Alabama’s State Parks System
The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing approximately 48,000 acres of land and water in Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to the Appalachian Mountains and provide opportunities and facilities from basic day-use activities to resort convention lodging, restaurants and golfing areas. These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. Make reservations at www.alapark.com/online-reservations and learn more at www.alapark.com. Partners Pay the Way.
