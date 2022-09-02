The Celebrate Life Sav-A-Life Banquet is an annual event hosted by Sav-a-Life of DeKalb County, Inc. This year’s banquet will be the first since the United States Supreme Court decision in June of this year to uphold the Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health case, overturning both Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), and returning full control of abortion laws back to individual states.
“We are thankful for the leaders in Alabama who have led the way to make abortion illegal here. We are most thankful to our Almighty God who made it all possible!” said Anita Johnson, director of the organization’s Women’s Care Center.
“Honestly, I never thought I would live to see the day that Roe vs Wade would be overturned.”
The overturning of Roe did not make abortion illegal nationwide, but Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act passed in 2019 now criminalizes abortion with no exceptions for a pregnancy resulting from incest or rape.
Although Sav-a-Life of DeKalb County is not a medical center, the group serves as a pregnancy resource center and offers tests, classes and supplies for free.
The nonprofit organization offers assistance and information for expectant and new families, including parenting classes and classes for individuals who have been through an abortion.
Johnson said while the center sees a lot of expectant mothers who are excited, there are also those who are unsure and scared.
“We want to be that sounding board in a way where they can come to us,” she said in a 2013 story. “We are pro-life. We aren’t going to recommend or make referrals for an abortion. However, we aren’t here to judge anyone. If that is the path a woman chooses, we do offer counseling for those who have chosen abortion. We have post-abortion classes for men and women. Through these classes, they’ve found healing, peace and restoration.”
The center does make recommendations for adoption, if the woman feels that is the right decision for her life.
The speaker for this year’s banquet is Victoria Robinson, the founder of ReAssemble, which offers abortion education and recovery. She wrote “They Lied to Us”, a compilation of women’s abortion stories in its fourth printing, and “They Lied to Us Too”, with a focus on men and abortion.
She has appeared on numerous television and radio programs as well as on podcasts and at conferences. As an executive director of three pregnancy centers, she brings a rich background as a pro-life advocate.
Even though abortions are no longer constitutionally protected in Alabama, the organization still has a purpose to exist.
Their mission statement announces the goal to “save the lives of unborn children and to minister to women in crisis; to assist area families, churches, and schools in understanding and communicating the Biblical view of sexual morality; and to unify and equip area Christians through cooperative ministry.”
Sav-a-Life of DeKalb County, Inc. announced in its summer newsletter that it plans to offer limited obstetrical ultrasound through the Women’s Care Center.
“There have been many prayers through the years to bring this opportunity for mothers to see their unborn child,” Johnson wrote.
“The Lord has blessed us with Dr. Michael Digby to be the Medical Director over the program. Dr. Digby, dermatologist with Renew Family Dermatology in Fort Payne, and his wife Cassandra have three children and are members of Second Baptist Church in Fort Payne.”
The Sav-A-Life Banquet will be Sept. 20 at the First United Methodist Life Center in Fort Payne. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Women’s Care Center at 107 4th Street SW in Fort Payne before the deadline of September 8.
