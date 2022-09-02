The Celebrate Life Sav-A-Life Banquet is an annual event hosted by Sav-a-Life of DeKalb County, Inc. This year’s banquet will be the first since the United States Supreme Court decision in June of this year to uphold the Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health case, overturning both Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), and returning full control of abortion laws back to individual states. 

“We are thankful for the leaders in Alabama who have led the way to make abortion illegal here. We are most thankful to our Almighty God who made it all possible!” said Anita Johnson, director of the organization’s Women’s Care Center. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.