Easy ways to stick to resolutions to eat healthier, lose weight

To ensure that certain foods do not sabotage healthy eating plans, you can employ some easy modifications and make healthier versions of the foods you like to eat.

 Metro Creative Services

After the whirlwind of the holiday season, the season of resolutions takes over. Many people resolve to live healthier, and they may not have to give up their favorite foods to do so.

Research from the National Institutes of Health suggests American adults between the ages of 18 and 49 gain an average of one to two pounds every year. Grazing and overeating tends to increase when the weather cools down. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that in the fall, people tend to consume more calories, total fat and saturated fat. Less powerful sunshine in winter coupled with people bundling up translates into less vitamin D being absorbed by the body. Some researchers believe there is a link between vitamin D deficiency and weight gain, as well.

