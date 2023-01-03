Easy ways to stick to resolutions to eat healthier, lose weight

After the whirlwind of the holiday season, the season of resolutions takes over. Many people resolve to live healthier, and they may not have to give up their favorite foods to do so.
Research from the National Institutes of Health suggests American adults between the ages of 18 and 49 gain an average of one to two pounds every year. Grazing and overeating tends to increase when the weather cools down. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that in the fall, people tend to consume more calories, total fat and saturated fat. Less powerful sunshine in winter coupled with people bundling up translates into less vitamin D being absorbed by the body. Some researchers believe there is a link between vitamin D deficiency and weight gain, as well.
To ensure that certain foods do not sabotage healthy eating plans, you can employ some easy modifications and make healthier versions of the foods you like to eat.
• Choose crunchy foods. Those who are prone to snacking can reach for noisy foods. These include crunchy items like apples, carrots and pretzels. Scientists say that when people listen to what they are chewing - called the "crunch effect" - they eat less of that item.
• Slow down eating. The pace at which a person eats a meal can affect his or her overall health. Healthline reports that fast eaters are more likely to eat more and have higher body mass indexes than slow eaters.
• Cut out sweetened beverages. Sodas and other sweetened drinks are leading sources of added sugar in diets. Opt for water instead, and your body will reward you. Remember: chew your calories, don't drink them.
The Nutrition Facts label included on items sold in North America is a significant source of information. Consumers may only read the first few lines, but it's best to read the entire label before deciding whether or not to purchase a given product. Some foods may feature endorsements on their packaging and the inclusion of such labels indicates they're healthy choices. For example, the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark indicates the product aligns with their recommendations for an overall healthy eating plan.
• Focus on nutrients. American Heart Association research suggests the standard American diet is energy-rich (calorically heavy) but nutrient poor. Nutrient-rich foods are those that are high in minerals, vitamins and other nutrients that are vital for health without too much added sugars, sodium and saturated fat. Such foods include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean protein sources.
• Increase fiber content. Fiber helps one feel fuller longer and can also be helpful for digestion and heart health. High fiber foods also help stabilize blood sugar levels. Two servings of fibrous foods at each meal and an additional fiber-rich snack each day can ensure your body is getting the fiber it needs.
Choose the "brown" varieties of rice and pasta, and make sure breads are made from whole grains. Whole grains, which have all of the parts of the original kernel - bran, germ and endosperm - in the original proportions, are linked to a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer. They're also a smarter source of carbohydrates because they contain complex carbs that keep a person feeling fuller longer. Try to avoid products labeled as "enriched," as they've had the germ and bran removed from the grain to produce a smoother texture, which means they need to be refortified with nutrients.
Just because a person is following a gluten-free diet does not mean he or she needs to avoid all grains, particularly whole grains that are so essential for good health. Most grains are gluten-free and can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Gluten-free whole grains include:
- Amaranth, considered a pseudo-cereal, is a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids;
- Buckwheat, a good source of protein, fiber, phosphorous, and the B vitamin riboflavin which contains all of the nine essential amino acids;
- Corn products, whether whole kernel, ground into cornmeal or cornstarch, or formed into chips or tortillas;
- Oats that are not contaminated with wheat while growing or being processed;
- Quinoa, a grain with high amounts of nutrients and is rich in antioxidants; and
- Brown rice. Just one cup of cooked brown rice also provides 88 percent of daily need for manganese, a mineral that helps the body digest fats and get the most from proteins and carbohydrates.
• Choose sodium-free seasonings. The recommended intake of salt intake is less than 1 teaspoon per day. Try options like fresh herbs or lemon juice to add some sodium-free flavor.
• Minimize oils and fats. When oil is necessary for a recipe, select the best fat possible. Olive oil is a monounsaturated fat that is packed with antioxidant polyphenols. It is considered a heart-healthy oil, and it may promote a healthy brain and memory function.
• Fry with care. Many foods that are traditionally fried also can be lightly coated with cooking spray and baked for a crunchy texture. Air fryers are a good investment if you are a fried food fan trying to eat healthier.
• Add more vegetables to your meals. Vegetables are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Plus, they tend to be high in antioxidants that strengthen the immune system. Especially eat dark, leafy greens, which are rich in vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Kale, spinach and collard greens can be added to soups, stews, scrambled eggs, and salads for a powerful punch of nutrition.
• Consume less red and processed meat and more plant-based foods such as beans, soy and nuts. Plant-based proteins include soy, beans, lentils, peas, nuts, spelt, oats, quinoa and wild rice. Foods like lentils and chickpeas are rich in protein and fiber and low in fat. They also contain complex carbohydrates that take longer to break down, making you feel fuller longer. Research shows lentils and chickpeas can lower blood cholesterol, reduce blood pressure and help with weight management. Perhaps 2023 will be the year you begin practicing Meatless Monday, an international movement to improve health and protect the environment by skipping meat one day per week.
