County school board says investigation into former Sylvania teacher is ongoing

DeKalb County Board of Education Chairman Randy Peppers on Thursday responded to the ongoing investigation involving a former DeKalb County teacher at Sylvania High School.
Dustin Wade Dalton, 28, of Rainsville, was arrested on multiple charges related to inappropriate behavior with students.
Dalton was arrested on Oct 5, 2020 and was charged with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material.
Peppers read the following letter out loud during the regular meeting:
“The DeKalb County Board of Education desires to see justice served for any and all victims associated with the ongoing investigation involving a former DeKalb County teacher.
“In order to fully cooperate with the ongoing criminal investigation, the board is not able to disclose to the public all the facts and circumstances of which the board is aware.
“The board's cooperation with law enforcement in this regard is in the best interest of a full and fair investigation and a just result for the victims.
“The board is aware of some questions from the members of the public concerning the timing of the investigation and concerned in the shared and pertinent information and subsequent arrest.
“To assist in this, I, as board chairman, requested on behalf of the board that the superintendent share his timeline for the investigation.
“Dr. Barnett shared his timeline with members of the board of education, as well as his supporting documentation.
“These documents demonstrated a very expeditious and urgent investigation and sharing of the investigation findings with the local law enforcement authorities on Oct. 2, 2020.
“The DeKalb County Board of Education is grateful for all the cooperation and work of all our authorities, especially the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Human Resources, and the Children's Advocacy Center.
“In the pursuit of justice for any and all victims, we look forward to fully cooperating through the duration of the investigation.”
Peppers took the opportunity to thank Barnett for all he has done with the matter and quick response.
Board member Monty Darwin, representative of Henagar Junior High School and Sylvania High School, said he is heartbroken by the events that transpired at SHS.
“I am heartbroken that this happened at our school. Overall, I am heartbroken it happened period,” he said.
Darwin said the bottom line in the situation is there’s only one person to blame for everything that happened, and that’s who they really need to blame.
“We mainly want to focus on the truth about what happened,” he said. “We need to try and support the victims, their families and the people in our community.”
Darwin said the event has been a “pretty hurtful thing” in the community and asked people to come together to help the school and families move forward during these heartbreaking times.
“I hope that everybody will pray for us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.