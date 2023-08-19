Death notices

Alice Marie Morgan
Crossville
Alice Marie Morgan, 61, of Crossville, died Sunday, August 6, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023 from Bethsaida Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Clanton and Rev. Chris King officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Bethsaida Baptist Church. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Jeff Jones
Rainsville
Jeff Jones, 63, of Rainsville, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Funeral service was Friday, August 18, 2023 at Rainsville Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Williams officiating. Burial followed in Burnt Church Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home directed.
