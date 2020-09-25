For those looking for an avenue to give something back and become a part of something greater, the Fort Payne Lions Club has membership opportunities.
The Fort Payne Lions Club is a service-oriented club made up of local men and women, who focus on services that allow members to help struggling parts of the community.
According to the Lions Clubs International, this civic organization is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.
Fort Payne Lions Club Vice President Alan Kilgo said joining the FPLC gives you the tools you need to make an impact in your community, while also allowing you to network with local professionals.
In an effort to continue serving the community, the Lions Club holds multiple fundraising projects throughout the year.
Those projects include their annual BBQ Chicken sale, the Thanksgiving Boston Butt sale and the sale of pecans and gum throughout the year.
These events give the club the ability to provide support for local causes including the following:
• Alabama Lions Sight in Birmingham
• Mobile vision screenings in locals schools
• Eye care and glasses for local indigent needs
• Allows local diabetic children to attend Camp Seale Harris
• Collection of eyeglasses to distribute to developing countries
• Local youth to attend Alabama High School Leadership Conference
The Thanksgiving Boston Butts are currently on sale from any Lion member or at My Supply hardware store for $35.00 located at 218 Godfrey Ave NE in Fort Payne.
Kilgo said the cooked butts will be available for pick up on Saturday, November 21, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Southern Properties parking lot across from the Alabama Band statues.
The Fort Payne Lions Club Mission Statement is to create and foster a spirit of understanding among all people for humanitarian needs by providing voluntary service through community involvement and international cooperations.
The club currently meets twice a month at the Desoto Country Club. For additional information about joining contact a member or visit the Fort Payne Lions Club website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/fortpayneal/.
