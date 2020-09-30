At its Sept. 24 meeting, the Fort Payne Board of Education approved a number of personnel actions. These included approving the transfer of Kayla Magbie to systemwide mental health service coordinator, effective Oct. 1, through May 27, 2021.
Magbie, a 2006 Fort Payne High School graduate, was hired in October 2018 to serve as systemwide social worker and advocate for Fort Payne students. In her new position, she will work to identify and address mental, social and concrete needs to overcome barriers that interfere with academic success.
In August, the school board approved a request to create, advertise and fill the new position. Superintendent Jim Cunningham said Magbie “needed to be the one in charge,” and this will allow the system to hire an additional person for her previous position.
The board also:
• approved the transfer of custodian Jack Jackson from Wills Valley Elementary to Williams Avenue Elementary and approved the transfer of Elizabeth Bain from Pre-K aide to Kindergarten teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School.
• accepted the resignation of Angie Jones as Child Nutrition Program worker at Fort Payne High School, effective Sept. 25.
• accepted the resignation of Alan Young as custodian at Williams Avenue Elementary, effective Oct. 31, due to retirement.
• approved a maternity leave of absence for elementary technology specialist Kelley Chapman, effective Dec. 1-18.
• hired Sumer Chestnut and Leslie Guerra as systemwide EL teachers, effective Oct. 1 and non-renewed on May 27, 2021; Erika Cruz as systemwide EL aide, also effective Oct. 1, pending submission of required documentation; Steven Chestnut and Justin Kisor as an assistant junior high baseball coaches at Fort Payne High School; Logan Wright as assistant tennis coach at Fort Payne High School; April McClung as Pre-K aide at Wills Valley Elementary, effective August 4; approved Cassandra Elmore as kindergarten reading vertical leadership Team member at Wills Valley Elementary, effective August 12; Micky Bevel as custodian at Wills Valley Elementary, effective Sept. 30 with non-renewal of his contract on June 30, 2021.
• approved additions to the substitute personnel list for the Child Nutrition Program (pending submission of required documentation), EDP, teachers and transportation (pending completion of bus driver certification).
• approved a request from Fort Payne High School Principal and athletic director Brian Jett to take the junior varsity football team to play at Dade County High School in Trenton, Ga. on Sept. 28. Cunningham said the proximity was a factor and Jett had done due diligence to check on that county’s level of COVID-19.
• viewed a video presentation prepared by the Fort Payne High School Robotics Team to illustrate purchases made using grant money.
• approved the low bid of $30,460 from Sycamore Sales, Inc., dba Preferred Packaging Sales and Service for four manual heat seal packaging machines and 36 seal pockets of various sizes.
• approved the August 2020 financial statements and bank reconciliation report as submitted by Chief Financial Officer Patty Strickland, who reported that the system was starting to spend funds on various CARES Act purchases.
• selected Board Vice-President Kathy Prater as delegate and Board member Sharon Jones as alternate delegate to the Alabama Association of School Boards 2020 Convention and Delegate Assembly Dec. 3-5. They plan to participate virtually.
• approved changing the date for the next school board meeting to Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.