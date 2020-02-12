Western Governors University
Graduates
Gary Sarratt, of Collinsville, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
Carly Johnson, of Cedar Bluff, received a Master of Science, Nursing, Leadership and Management degree.
WGU has recognized 5,617 undergraduate and 4,302 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since October 2, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 2 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 6 months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.
About Western Governors University:
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 167,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.
