Collinsville welcomes much-anticipated fire engine

A crowd gathered at Collinsville Fire Hall Monday night eager to welcome Collinsville Fire Departments' new fire engine.
Making its way from Mississippi, the new semi-custom truck built by Deep South Fire Trucks, was greeted by a host of fire department volunteers, including Fire Chief David Bowen, Collinsville Mayor Johnny Traffenstedt and council members.
Bowen said the newest fleet addition will replace one of its aging trucks.
"This new truck will replace our 1980 model engine one that came from New York State," he said. "It's a 20 year old international."
Bowen said the new addition was purchased through a Federal Emergency Management Agency Grant dated back to the 2018 grant period.
When utilizing the grant, he said the department had to turn over a truck, and the 1980 model was selected, being one of their oldest running engines.
Of the 80/20 FEMA grant, Bowen said, "We put in about $12,500 towards the new truck."
Collinsville Volunteer Fire personnel said the new engine will be a notable enhancement to its current fleet of vehicles.
"We are very excited it's here," said Fire Volunteer Teresa Bowen.
As the department continues forward, updating resources to continue serving the community, they invite the public to join them for a free Christmas Lights this week at the Collinsville Fire Hall.
The show dates are as follows:
• Nov. 26, first show at 6 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 27, first show at 6 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 3, first show at 6 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 4, the first show will start around 7:15 at the Collinsville Christmas Parade slated for 6 p.m.
Additional show dates for December are to be announced via the Collinsville Fire Departments Facebook page @Collinsville-Fire Alabama.
Bowen said the show lasts approximately 35 minutes, and attendees can expect a visit from Santa Claus.
"This event is free to the public, but we will accept donations towards the restoration project of our antique fire truck," he said.
Parking will be available behind the Collinsville Fire Hall. Attendees may bring a lawn chair or stand for the show.
The Collinsville Fire Department is located along US-11. For regular updates, follow them on Facebook @Collinsville-Fire Alabama.
