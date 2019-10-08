Man in Custody after 2-year-old found in roadway

A Collinsville man is in the DeKalb County Detention Center after a 2-year-old child was found alone in the roadway Saturday.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said his office was notified at approximately 9 p.m. of a small child alone in the roadway on County Road 12, south of Collinsville. Welden said emergency medical personnel had found the child, but they were unable to locate a parent nearby.
When deputies arrived on scene, Welden said they checked the nearest residence, but no one was home. Shortly after the father of the child, Dustin Smith, 31 of Collinsville, emerged from a field nearby the home.
Welden said Smith was found to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large quantity of Xanax pills. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child in need of supervision.
DHR was notified and the child was placed in a relative’s custody.
Welden said more charges may be pending upon further investigation.
“This is exactly why we feel so strongly about not having narcotics around children; the two do not mix,” he said. “This child could have been seriously hurt, killed, or abducted due to this parent’s negligence.”
Welden said he was thankful for the deputies who were responsible for dealing with the situation.
“I’d like to thank the emergency medical technicians who found the child and commend our deputies for handling this situation so well,” he said. “If it had not been for them, this situation could have been a whole lot worse. God Bless.”
