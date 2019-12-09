Phillips announces qualification for district judge

DeKalb County Attorney Teresa Darwin Phillips announces her qualification as a Republican candidate for DeKalb County District Judge.
Ms. Phillips is a lifelong Republican and resident of Sylvania, graduating from Sylvania High school, where her two children now attend. Phillips and her family are members of Trinity United Methodist Church, also known as Burnt Church. She is a past president and an active board member of the United Givers Fund of DeKalb County. She is a member of both Fort Payne and Rainsville Chamber of Commerce, the DeKalb County Association of Realtors, a member of the Volunteer Lawyer Program and has served proudly on the Pro Bono Committee for the past two years. When asked about that she said, “I believe in giving back to the community.”
Phillips received her law degree from Birmingham School of Law and has been an active member of the DeKalb County Bar Association as well as the Alabama State Bar Association.
Phillips practices in both DeKalb and Jackson Counties, serves as public defender in the cities of Rainsville and Henagar as well as the town of Sylvania while filling in as needed in Fyffe and Powell.
For the past four years, Phillips has practiced in and is familiar with all aspects of the DeKalb County District Court system.
“Having represented clients on both sides of the courtroom, I understand the lasting impact the court’s decisions have on litigants and their families,” she said.
When asked about her desire to run, Phillips said, “I just hope the people of our great community will entrust me to decide cases fairly and impartially, free from political influence or intimidation. Regardless of my own personal views, I will follow the law. I will treat everyone that comes into my courtroom with respect. I believe that our county needs a district judge with a strong work ethic and the ability to efficiently manage cases as our citizens navigate our legal system, while maintaining a compassion for serving.”
“I would be honored for the citizens of DeKalb County to elect me as the first female judge,” she said. “Please vote Teresa Darwin Phillips as your next district judge.”
