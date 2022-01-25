Blanchard makes campaign stop in DeKalb County

Republican candidate for governor of Alabama, Lindy Blanchard, visited DeKalb County on Jan. 24, making campaign stops at Kelly’s Kitchen in Rainsville, Sylvania Drugs and the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne.
Blanchard has positioned herself as “the Trump conservative for governor” since the president appointed her as the United States ambassador to Slovenia in 2019.
Blanchard said mental health treatment and eliminating common core from schools are two of the key issues she feels are important in this year’s race. She has spoken with sheriffs across the state who have told her their efforts to fight crime are affected by managing the mentally ill and citizens struggling with drug addiction.
She co-founded the 100X Development Foundation in Montgomery in 2004 to foster creative solutions to fight poverty and served as CEO. She also co-founded and was the senior advisor at B & M Management Company, a real estate investment management company. She earned a degree in mathematics and a minor in computer science from Auburn University, learning five computer languages.
The filing deadline to run is Jan. 28, with other candidates Blanchard faces in the May 24 Primary including incumbent Kay Ivey, former Books-A-Million executive Lew Burdette of Birmingham, former Morgan County Commissioner Stacy George of Arab, Greenville businessman Tim James, and Opelika pastor Dean Odle. A June 21 primary runoff is likely between the two top voter getters. On Nov. 8, the winner will run against the winner of the Democratic primary, Christopher Countryman or Chad Chig Martin.
Also on May 24, voters will choose Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, replacing the retiring Richard Shelby, as well as Alabama Secretary of State, state auditor, commissioner of Agriculture and Industries. Other offices on the ballot include lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, District 8 state senator, District 24 state representative, places 5 and 6 for associate justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, DeKalb County District Attorney, places 1 and 2 on the Public Service Commission, DeKalb County sheriff, and DeKalb County coroner. Several of the positions have candidates who are running unopposed. Alabama voters will also decide in May on a proposed $85 million bond issue for improvements to the state’s parks and public historical sites.
