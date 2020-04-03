Fort Payne, Ala. – Little River Canyon National Preserve, in response to guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, has modified operations to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of March 14, 2020, in line with the state guidance on COVID-19 precautions, Jacksonville State University elected to close the Little River Canyon Center and Little River Canyon National Preserve suspended operations of the information desk within. Ranger-led hikes were also suspended on March 19, 2020, to promote social distancing for the protection of visitors and staff.
Additionally, as of March 25, 2020, in order to comply with the Alabama Department of Public Health guidance, the restrooms at Little River Canyon National Preserve were temporarily closed, and Canyon Mouth Park was temporarily closed to all visitation on April 3, 2020.
Outdoor spaces at Little River Canyon National Preserve, with the exception of Canyon Mouth Park, remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance. Park grounds including roads, trails, and overlooks will remain open during normal operating hours. Park brochures are available at the boardwalk entrance at Little River Falls and at the Eberhart Point trailhead.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Little River Canyon National Preserved is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website at www.nps.gov/liri and on Facebook.
If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principle, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/voronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.
