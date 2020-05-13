A single-vehicle crash at 1:00 a.m. Friday, May 8, has claimed the life of a Fort Payne man. Joseph Edwin Dean, 43, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 59 and struck an embankment. Dean, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred inside the city limits of Collinsville. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Fort Payne man dies in single-vehicle crash
- Staff Reports
