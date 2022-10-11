Mark your calendar for November 5 as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3128 and Auxiliary prepare to host their 5th Annual Hustle for Heroes 5K. All proceeds from the event benefit the Patriots Memorial Park in Fort Payne.
According to coordinator Robin Murdock Cochran, the race begins and ends at the VFW Fairgrounds at 151 18th Street NE in Fort Payne. It is an out and back course that goes around the fairgrounds, along Williams Avenue and the Alabama Walking Park.
The advance registration fee is $25 to participate, $30 on the day of the race from 7-7:30 a.m. The event itself begins at 8 a.m.
All participants will receive a medal, but cash prizes and a medal will be awarded to overall male and female winners. Medals will be given to the first-, second- and third-place male and female winners in each age division: 12 & Under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+
“This year we have added a Fun Run for children under 12,” Cochran said. The fee to register for that is $5 or $15 with a t-shirt.
Mayor Brian Baine said the city had hoped to finalize the Patriots Memorial Park by Veterans Day, but fundraising will continue with the new goal of having the park finished by Memorial Day 2023. Baine said the delay is primarily because the stone monuments ordered to complete the park cannot arrive from overseas until after the end of this year.
