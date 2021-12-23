Rainsville City Park to see upgrades to bathroom facilities

The Rainsville City Council on Monday announced plans to renovate the bathroom facilities and power source in the Rainsville City Park.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said they’ve faced power issues in the city park for a “long time.”
“The [power outlets] down there don’t work and it’s always a complicated deal,” he said.
Along with the electrical upgrade, Lingerfelt said they are planning to update the park’s bathroom facilities, which he said require attention.
“To get that done, we need to upgrade the power coming into the park, so we have enough power for the restrooms to have a heating and air unit, allowing them to be left open all winter,” he said.
Plans discussed include casing and fencing in a transformer behind the bathroom area.
Following the power upgrade, Lingerfelt said, they will branch out updating the park’s outlets.
Since its installment in 1971, the bathroom facility has seen little to no updates.
“Right now, we are getting the price for upgrading the restrooms, cleaning them, doing some block work, retaining walls, closing up some old windows and putting in a heat and air unit,” said Lingerfelt.
“I think this is a step in the right direction,” he said.
During the regularly scheduled meeting, the council unanimously accepted a quote from Lany Electric for the upgrade at the city park at the cost of $15,199.72.
The council also:
• approved the adjustment of the part-time hourly pay at the WasteWater Treatment Plant from $25 an hour (8-hour workday) to $35 an hour (3-hour workday). The newly installed system cut workforce usage from 8 hours to 3 hours. Councilman Derek Rosson said the pay adjustment would allow the city to retain its workers whose hours have been cut.
• adopted Resolution 12-20-2021 (A), awarding Brown Excavation LLC the sewer line repair bid from Johnson Street to Willingham Street of Church Street at the cost of $10,720.00.
• approved to empower Lingerfelt to sign the Opioid Litigation Settlement Sing-on, accepting the settlement of $24,958.
• adopted Resolution 12-20-2021 (B), allowing Rainsville to participate in the settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as negotiated by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
• adopted Resolution 12-20-2021 (C), the surplus of (two) guns from the Rainsville Police Department.
• adopted Resolution 12-20-2021 (D), the surplus of (1) 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe from the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved the purchase of (three) 100-foot sections of fire hose at $2,800 for the Rainsville Fire Department.
• approved repairments to the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center meeting room wall at the cost of $1,500.
• approved Rainsville Police Department personal travel and training requests from the following:
• Sean Fowler, Jan. 24-27, 2022
• Gerald Mount, Jan. 24-27, 2022
• Michael Edmondson and Matt Crum, April and June of 2022
• Josh Wilson, April of 2022
• approved posting a part-time dispatch position for the Rainsville Police Department until Jan. 5, 2022, at the pay rate of $11.65.
• approved to empower Lingerfelt to sign the Pyrotecnico Contract for 2022.
• approved to pay the pre-show advance of $7,000 to Pyrotecnico before Jan. 15, 2022.
• approved to move the next council meeting from Jan. 3, 2022, to Jan. 6, 2022.
• approved to pay Wiregrass Construction for the Paving Project CRP-RES-2021-01 that includes Malcolm Avenue, Rabbit Run Road, Santileion Lane, Tucker Road and Hicks Street.
Councilman Brandon Freeman was absent from Monday night’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.