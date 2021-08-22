Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog continues over parts of the Tennessee Valley... Patchy Dense Fog has continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some spots. Some locations being affected includes portions of Interstate 59 in DeKalb County, U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County, and locations along the Tennessee River from far northeast Alabama to Guntersville, the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County, and rural portions of northern Madison County. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.