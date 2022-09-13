Curiosity at the root of getting kids to learn

From a young age, some know exactly what they feel called to do. Educators like Houston Henderson feed their own curiosity and want to spread that inquisitive itch to the next generation.
“Probably when I was a younger student myself, teachers had an impact on what I was curious about,” Henderson said. “You know, they sort of fed that curiosity and I always liked learning new things. So becoming a teacher gave me the opportunity to keep on learning.”
His fascination with new facts and figures continues today, as the children Houston teaches at Wills Valley Elementary continue to foster that curiosity in him every day.
Henderson knows the importance of communicating with and learning from the children he instructs, especially considering that he teaches in the school system’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) program and reaches students at the elementary level to give them what is likely their first exposure to heavy subjects for students in kindergarten through second grade.
“They have a very broad curiosity about things, so it’s been a lot easier than I thought when we first created the job here.” Henderson said. “I thought it’d be a challenge to kind of get the kids interested and focused on what we were doing, but they really enjoy it and kind of push me to do different things too, because the subject matters that I think might be the limit for them, we get to that limit and they just push me further.”
The unbridled curiosity and creativity of children almost fuels the program and Henderson by extension and that’s something he looks to build in them.
“I want to try to foster in them independent curiosity so they’re not afraid to reach conclusions on their own and think outside the box. One thing I tell them when we first come in is I’m not giving them a test, I’m not taking grades. I want them to feel comfortable exploring and making errors because that’s how we learn best, from making mistakes.”
The engineering process hangs in three different locations inside Houston’s classroom, predicated on the simple idea that there’s always something to improve.
“Can we improve it? We talked about the telephone and how the very the first one ever was invented and then how phones evolved over time from wood and metal cases to using plastics, to getting rid of the rotary system and using buttons, to getting rid of wires,” Henderson said.
“It’s just a small improvement but from having a box on the wall that you had to talk into to carrying a computer in your pocket… I can compare the two and give them examples of things we can now do on phones that they could never do on phones then…”
Such student interaction continues to drive Houston as he heads into his 17th year of teaching, recalling many highlights over that span.
Some students stand out each year, changing the way he teaches for the better by challenging him to be a better teacher and gain a deeper understanding “of what they’re capable of.”
From teaching kindergartners who’ve probably never attended school before, outside of Pre-K, to teaching students who aren’t fluent readers, “they still have that curiosity and want to be challenged too.”
A major challenge remains working with students who lack proficiency in speaking or writing English, as WVES welcomes students from China, Mexico, several South American regions, and other students growing up in a house with English as a first language.
“It was a challenge, especially in kindergarten, when those students are really non-verbal, to communicate with them to make them comfortable because it could be so frightening where you don’t speak the language and you can’t understand what’s being asked of you,” he said.
His advice to other educators in similar situations is to remain open-minded “because you’ll face many challenges and many people of different backgrounds and cultures. So be aware of what those differences are so you can inspire curiosity while remaining as respectful as possible.”
