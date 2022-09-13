Curiosity at the root of getting kids to learn

Wills Valley Elementary School teacher Houston Henderson teaches Fort Payne’s youngest students about science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts. 

 Cori Simmons | Times-Journal

From a young age, some know exactly what they feel called to do. Educators like Houston Henderson feed their own curiosity and want to spread that inquisitive itch to the next generation.

“Probably when I was a younger student myself, teachers had an impact on what I was curious about,” Henderson said. “You know, they sort of fed that curiosity and I always liked learning new things. So becoming a teacher gave me the opportunity to keep on learning.” 

