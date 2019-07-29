The mayors of DeKalb County had their quarterly meeting at DeSoto Golf Course Thursday to carry out business and to listen to guest speaker Secretary of State John Merrill while networking over a catered dinner.
The mayors in the county hold quarterly meetings in different towns through the year. This year, Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser opted to extend the invitations to elected officials throughout the county. School superintendents, council members, police and fire chiefs, DeKalb County Sheriff, city, county and probate judges, commissioners and town clerks and circuit clerks gathered with the mayors to carry out this quarter’s business.
Collinsville Mayor Johnny Traffanstedt carried out the new business during the meeting. He started by introducing Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments outgoing Executive Director Nancy Robertson.
“Nancy has been a big help to most all of the towns of Northeast Alabama for quite a few years,” he said. “She is going to retire and [Michelle Jordan, former city planning director for the city of Hunstville] is going to take her place.”
Before adjourning, it was decided that the next quarterly meeting, which will be in October, will be in Mentone where Rob Hammond is the mayor.
