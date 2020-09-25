Alabama’s 119-year-old Constitution has been amended 946 times and remains the longest such document in the world since state law does not currently allow for initiatives or referendums. Six new proposed amendments referred by the state legislature are on the statewide Alabama ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The following is a brief description so voters can familiarize themselves with these measures.
Amendment One - Alabama Authorize Legislature to Recompile the State Constitution Amendment
This asks voters to decide whether to specify that “only a citizen of the United States,” rather than “every citizen of the United States,” who is 18 years old or older has the right to vote in Alabama. Similar measures are on 2020 ballots in Florida and Colorado, according to the website Ballotpedia.org.
All state constitutions mention U.S. citizenship when discussing who can vote, but this measure would specifically prohibit undocumented immigrants from voting, which is already covered under 18 U.S. Code § 611.
Amendment Two - Alabama Judicial System Restructuring
This measure would revise court systems and procedures by:
• giving the authority to appoint an administrative director of courts to the state supreme court as a whole rather than the chief justice and require the legislature to establish such procedures;
• deleting the requirement that a district court hold court in each incorporated municipality with a population of 1,000 or more where there is no municipal court;
• increasing the membership of the Judicial Inquiry Commission from nine to 11 members; repealing Amendment 580 of the state constitution which provides for the impeachment of state supreme court justices and appellate judges and the removal of various state and local judges; and
• allowing the procedure of filling judicial vacancies to be changed by local constitutional amendment; and
• requiring the recommendation of the state supreme court if the state legislature introduces a bill to change the number of circuit or district court judges or to change the judicial district boundaries.
The amendment also removes the authority of the lieutenant governor to appoint one member to the court and would add a requirement that, when nominating members to the Court of the Judiciary, every effort shall be made to “coordinate appointments to assure court membership is inclusive and reflects the racial, gender, geographic, urban, rural, and economic diversity of the state without regard to political affiliation.”
Amendment Three - Alabama Judicial
Vacancies
This would amend the Alabama Constitution to provide that a judge, other than a probate judge, appointed to fill a vacancy would serve an initial term until the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January following the next general election after the judge has completed two years in office (rather than one year). If it fails, the Alabama Constitution would keep the current requirements that a judge appointed to fill a vacancy would serve an initial term until the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January following the next general election after the judge has completed one year in office, or the remainder of the original term of the judge elected to the office which is vacant, whichever is longer.
Amendment Four - Authorize Legislature to Recompile the State Constitution
According to the text, passage would authorize changes to the constitution including:
• arranging it in proper articles, parts, and sections;
• removing all racist language;
• deleting duplicative and repealed provisions;
• consolidating provisions regarding economic development; and
• arranging all local amendments by county of application.
If a majority of voters vote “no” on Amendment Four, the legislature cannot draft a rearranged version of the state constitution.
Speaking about the motivation behind this amendment, sponsor Rep. Merika Coleman said, “[Alabama has] gotten a lot of very bad national attention lately. If this amendment passes, it would send a message to the nation that we are no longer the Alabama of 1901. We are the Alabama that condemns the spirit of discrimination with which this constitution was actually developed.”
Amendment Five: Applies only to Franklin County, creating a new “stand your ground” law allowing the use of deadly force in case of a perceived threat specifically inside a church.
Amendment Six: Identical to Amendment Five, applying only to Lauderdale County.
Additional information about all six proposed amendments can be found at
