County takes part in state opioid settlement

The DeKalb County Commission held a special called meeting Monday morning adopting a resolution regarding a class action lawsuit as a result of the opioid epidemic.
The resolution authorized the county to participate in the settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Company as negotiated by the Alabama Attorney General's Office.
According to officials, action had to be taken by Tuesday.
County Administrator Matt Sharp said the opioid lawsuit issue was first brought to their attention by former County Commission Attorney Charles Mauney at that time, the Alabama Attorney General's Office had several councils dealing with the matter.
The settlement is one of many opioid litigations throughout the country and beyond involving more than 3,000 opioid crisis-related suits nationwide.
"This is a small operation as I understand it," said Sharp. "With Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. the State Attorney General's Office has come to a settlement with them."
Sharp said the lawsuit is a $40 million settlement for the state, from which the state will receive 60% or $50 million.
"Local governments will be getting $10 million, and then as it filters down our part will be about $53,000 before you take out the attorney fees bringing it to about $35,000," he said.
Sharp said they have yet to receive concrete direction regarding what the funds may be spent on.
"The opioid epidemic has been a very difficult thing throughout the whole country, especially in areas like ours," he said.
The commission unanimously voted to adopt the Opioid Settlement Resolution Monday morning.
The next DeKalb County Commission meeting is on Jan. 11, 2021, at the Activities Building at 10 a.m.
