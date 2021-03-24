Bomb threat at Bailey Bridges believed to be a scam

A Fort Payne company faced an active bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, but authorities believe the reported threat was just an email scam.
Gil Graham of Bailey Bridges, Inc. said “the police came and checked everything out. All is well.”
On its Facebook Page, the Fort Payne Police Department issued a statement that “Bailey Bridges Incorporation received a threatening email. Fort Payne Police responded along with the Fort Payne Fire and Rescue. Bailey Bridges personnel took immediate action for the safety of their employees. Emergency personnel and employees searched the buildings and nothing was found. It appears the email sent to the business was a scam. Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis would like to thank all responding agency and employees for their corporation and help.”
The Fort Payne Fire Department had fire engines on the scene at the company’s corporate office at 201 63rd Avenue NE. A group of emergency personnel could be seen carefully inspecting the grounds. There is no indication that any explosive devices were located and there is no evidence to suggest any credible threat to public safety at this time.
Bailey Bridges, Inc. produces prefabricated steel truss vehicular and pedestrian bridges. Thousands of Bailey bridges have been installed throughout the world.
Law enforcement recommend that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.
(0) comments
