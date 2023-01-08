Chaviers receives two consecutive life sentences

Christopher Michael Chaviers, 51, of Boaz, recently received two life sentences, to run consecutively, for his recent convictions of first-degree rape and sodomy. A DeKalb County jury found Chaviers guilty of both charges and Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor pronounced Chaviers’s sentence.

Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor presided over the trial and following the sentencing hearing, he pronounced Chaviers’s sentence.

