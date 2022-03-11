Countywide Spring Cleaning planned

The DeKalb County Commission announces the 2022 “spring cleaning” begins Wednesday, April 13.
Each year, the commission sponsors the cleanup initiative to promote the disposal of unwanted items in hopes of decreasing litter and waste in DeKalb County.
Commission President Ricky Harcrow this year, the landfill services were provided to the county at no charge.
“They’re good enough to set these dumpsters out for us from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and not charge us for it,” he said. “Mr. David Hollingshead, we appreciate you being here today and thank you so much for your help - community action efforts.”
The dumpster service is free to use during specific dates and times for the county community.
The Republic Services Sand Valley Landfill will have dumpsters open to the public during the following days of April:
• Wednesday, 13 through Saturday, 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, 20 through Saturday, 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, 27 through Saturday, 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to use this opportunity to dispose of unwanted large items that won’t fit in their containers, such as appliances and furniture, etc.
Harcrow said Roger Byrd, with the county’s solid waste management, would be onsite to see that things run smoothly.
These services are a way to allow the community to dispose of items free of charge and the initiative helps keep waste from being thrown out on the side of the roadways, creeks and streams.
For months the Inmate Work Crew from the DeKalb County Detention Center has picked up thousands of pounds of trash from various areas in the county in an effort to minimize the roadside litter.
Additionally, local residents like Marc and Delayna Fobbus also took up roadside cleaning efforts in various parts of Fort Payne including Beason Gap.
According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, when citizens are surveyed about pollution problems, litter and trash are usually considered the number one problem.
Whether it is garbage, construction debris deliberately dropped on the roadside, or paper and debris left in a parking lot, it all travels to our rivers and lakes when it rains.
For additional information contact Roger Byrd at 256-845-8532. The Republic Services Sand Valley Landfill is located at 3345 County Road 209, Collinsville.
The commission also:
• approved to hire Danny Cruze to fill a position in the yard crew.
• approved to post an opening in the District I crew.
• approved surplus of a scraper from the road department and put it in the upcoming auction.
• approved bid from Kellis Vegetation Management of Columbiana, Alabama, at the cost of $154,500 for the annual herbicide, including providing the material, personnel, and two spraying applications of the designated roads.
• approved a resolution allowing Harcrow and Sharp to execute the funding agreement to pay for the reimbursement of the assessment required by ALDOT
County Engineer Ben Luther said they are acquiring additional right-of-way for the work area of the County Road 835 project due to site conditions and work. They are acquiring a little over an acre from two different property owners and the state requires the performance of a Phase I Cultural Resource Survey assessing archaeological resources within the footprint.
• approved the hiring of two as-needed part-time courthouse security officers.
• approved to replace Ashley Rosson with Angie Cornell at the DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner’s Office.
• awarded the Cartersville and Kilpatrick Prefabricated structure, or “community safe rooms” bid to Modular Connections, LLC of Bessemer, Alabama, at $518,152.00.
• approved ARPA Communications Resolution, committing $2M from ARPA funds to go towards the emergency interoperability plan project for the infrastructure part of it.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) is said to provide funds to aid both state and local government, as well as providing competitive grant program opportunities to improve local community response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Administrator Matt Sharp said in January, funds allowed to be utilized to invest in the communications system for the first responder community.
In a press release after the meeting, Sheriff Nick Welden celebrated the Dekalb County Communication Governance Committee's streamlined communications plan that he said "will comply with federal mandates, futureproof the county's system, and provide reliable communications for the next generation of first responders". He also expressed thanks to the Dekalb County 911 Board, Dekalb County EMA, The Dekalb County Hospital Board, DAS, Fire Association, Police Chiefs Association and the Mayors Association.
The DeKalb County Commission’s next meeting is on April 12 at the Activities Building 8 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.