Halloween at DeSoto State Park

Halloween weekend in DeSoto State Park will kick off Friday with Spookapalooza.
Naturalist Brittany Hughes said the weekend event has been hosted at DeSoto State Park for more than 10 years.
“Spookapalooza is a Friday and Saturday event,” she said. “It has been going on for over a decade.”
Hughes said the weekend’s events include campfire talks each night at 6 p.m.
“Friday night’s campfire talk is with Park Naturalist Lauren Muncher from Oak Mountain State Park,” she said. “Lauren will be bringing critters for education and entertainment.”
Hughes said Saturday’s educational program features venomous snakes of Alabama.
Saturday is the big day,” she said. “We have a fire talk that night with the Alabama Herpetological Society. They will be presenting a program about Alabama’s native venomous snakes. They have reptiles, amphibians, snakes, frogs, everything.”
Hughes said the Alabama Herpetological Society will have the program at 6 and the live animals will also be on display during trick or treating from 3:30 p.m. to 5.
Hughes said along with National Park Service personnel, people from the Jacksonville State University Field School, the Alabama Herpetological Society and Chick-fil-A will also be set up at the campground pavilion to hand out popcorn and candy. She said even if it rains, the event will still go on.
“Trick or treating is throughout the whole campground,” she said. “We don’t open the gates until 3, so there is no public access until 3 p.m. We close the gates right at 5:30, and it is technically a rain or shine event.”
Hughes said a park volunteer got a general estimate for last year’s headcount. She said there were around 719 people at Spookapalooza last year, not counting the people who were camping at the campground.
“That total doesn’t include the campers who are already in the campground, so I hope we have a good turn out again this year,” she said. “We hand out candy and stuff, but the people who are camping are the ones that really go all out for this. They decorate their campsite, and a lot of people come a week or so in advance so they can decorate their campers and campsite and get everything ready for the weekend.”
Hughes said pets are permitted, but must be on a leash at all times. She also said parking for the public is most accessible at the Country Store and Information Center and that the event is free for all.
“It is best to caravan because there is limited parking in the campground,” she said. “It is free, too. All of our events, no matter what it is, are open to anybody. People do not have to be staying in the park or camping to come take part in this. It is also for all ages and costumes are optional.”
For more information, visit https://www.alapark.com/Spookapalooza-2019-DSP.
