Mentone fence creation brings the community together, instead of separating, with the creative and bright design of fence pickets as part of the MERF walking track transformation into a Pathway to Community.
Picket painting and fence raising strengthens and enhances Mentone’s cooperative, artistic spirit, and Pathway to Community walking track. On November 1, 2019, Mentone Educational Resources Foundation (MERF) with community alliances was awarded first place and a $20,000 grant for their “Big Idea” video and creative placemaking idea to create a Pathway to Community by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama in Anniston. Video is available at MERF’s YouTube channel https://youtu.be/LPePyufdkmI . Everyday since June, Mentone residents and friends have come to the MERF house to make their mark and to paint their own picket, while at a social distance. On Monday, September 21st, a great photo opportunity will be available as volunteers will gather to arrange the 400 colorful, community-oriented pickets, to attach the pickets to the fence, to touch up, and to seal the pickets. Come enjoy the creativity and diversity of the pickets and those that helped to make this part of the vision come to fruition.
Where did this vision come from? In the fall of 2019, with funding from several Mentone nonprofits, Kelly Leavitt and Anne McLeod attended a creative placemaking conference in Columbia, SC. They shared the concept of creative placemaking enhancing a town or a city with an interested group of locals. Sarah Wilcox, MERF’s Executive Director, also presented information about the special Big Idea grant offered by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama in honor of their 20th anniversary. Ideas generated easily on how to enhance the existing ¼ mile walking track at the MERF house, that was an Eagle Scout project by Jake Pinholster in 1997, with artwork and outdoor musical instruments so the Big Idea commenced. Throughout the dreaming and designing, there was a great desire to include the community as much as possible with the creation of the new Pathway to Community. COVID has affected some of the desires to have the community to be hands on but the picket painting throughout the summer allowed for small groups to come and paint outside. The painting experience was a great time to get to know neighbors and learn their stories while creating a fun fence. Many were so proud of their creations and realizing that they were an artist. Some painters had so much fun that they came back for another painting day. Even the Mentone Mayor came and painted one day. The pickets are places, people, flowers, animals, words of wisdom, and designs. Daily posting on social media engaged many people far and near, who cannot wait for the day that the fence is up!
The fence is one part of the enhancement to the Pathway to Community. Local artist, Lydia Randolph, also painted a four-sided mural of native wildflowers on a cement block building on the back side of the track. Four interactive, outdoor musical instruments will be placed around the Pathway with an interspersing of benches, Adirondack chairs, and picnic tables. The Rhododendron Garden club has been enhancing the landscaping with mulch, hydrangeas, and arborvitae. The project has also been intentional in using Mentone’s Little River Hardware and Moon Lake Trading for supplies to support our local businesses. The Grand opening will be at a later date.
MERF is a 501-c3 founded in 1995 with a mission “to enrich the learning and living in the community by identifying needs and coordinating resources.” MERF is located on 2.1 acres at 4561 Alabama Highway 117 in Mentone next door to Moon Lake Elementary School. MERF programs serve citizens of all ages through MERF moms, senior citizen lunches, Arts Education teacher for Moon Lake Elementary School, free tutoring, college and technical school scholarships and a community house. www.merfhouse.org Facebook pages for MERF @merfhouse and Pathway to Community @MERFwalkingtrack as well as MERF’s Instagram @leave_me_in_mentone have chronicled the events at the MERF house for the Pathway project.
