Ledbetter elected chair of Southern Legislative Conference committee

Montgomery, Ala. – Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R - Rainsville) was elected chair of the Economic Development, Transportation & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC).
“It is an honor to be elected chair of the Economic Development, Transportation & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Southern Legislative Conference,” said Representative Ledbetter. “As the next officer of the committee, I will continue the great work of the previous chair to address the challenges and opportunities facing policymakers across the South.”
The mission of the SLC is to promote and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation among its 15 member states. As chair of the Economic Development, Transportation & Cultural Affairs Committee, which comprises members from each of the 15 states represented by the SLC, Representative Ledbetter will guide the committee’s policy focus and projects. He also will serve as an ex-officio member of the SLC Executive Committee.
Recent policy issues addressed by the committee include the economic impact of the American Rescue Plan on Southern states, utilizing workshare programs during economic downturns, leveraging Opportunity Zones for economic development, and unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representative Ledbetter’s election as chair follows his successful tenure of two terms as the committee vice chair, a role now held by Tennessee Senator Becky Duncan Massey (Knoxville).
For more information, contact Anne Brody, Marketing and Programs Director, at 404-683-3725 or abrody@csg.org.
About the Southern Legislative Conference: Established in 1947 as the Southern Office of The Council of State Governments’ legislative association, the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) is a member-driven organization and serves as the premier public policy forum for Southern state legislatures. The 15 states comprising the SLC include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
The SLC Annual Meeting and a broad array of similarly well-established and successful SLC programs – focusing on both existing and emerging state government innovations and solutions – provide policymakers diverse opportunities to interact with policy experts and share their knowledge with colleagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.