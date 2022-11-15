Now that cooler weather has returned and brought sniffles with it, many will seek treatment to feel better.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us that antibiotics will not help someone suffering from the flu to feel better. In fact, the side effects could cause harm.
A doctor might prescribe antivirals drugs for flu, which shoudn't be confused with antibiotics. Antiviral drugs can make someone better faster and may also prevent serious complications.
Antibiotics, on the other hand, can cause side effects ranging from minor issues, like a rash, to very serious health problems.
The discovery of penicillinne of the greatest medical advancements in human history. This little accident created an entire category of medicine known as antibiotics, which are medicines used to fight off infections caused by bacteria.
Antibiotics have saved countless lives, but the side effect of these is that bacteria and fungi can grow resistant to the drugs meant to kill them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention see antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to public health.
Nearly 3 million infections caused by antibiotic resistance occur yearly in the United States, with over 30,000 people dying from it.
Antibiotic resistance doesn’t mean our bodies are building a resistance to the medicine.
Instead, it means that the bacteria that live in and on us grow and learn how to beat the antibiotics meant to kill them. When this happens, the bacteria can’t be killed and can multiply exponentially.
These “superbugs” can spread like wildfire throughout communities, entering the food supply, health care organizations, and even into the drinking water. This level of contamination can be truly destructive for a community.
Stopping spread is a key action to protect people and slow development of antimicrobial resistance, along with preventing infections in the first place and improving antibiotic and antifungal use. We can slow the spread of resistant threats in the community using simple interventions, such as good hygiene, routine vaccination, safer sex practices, and safe food preparation.
The CDC offers these tips and reminders about antibiotics and antibiotic resistance:
• Antibiotics can save lives. When a patient needs antibiotics, the benefits outweigh the risks of side effects and antibiotic resistance.
• Antibiotics do NOT treat viruses, like those that cause colds, flu, or COVID-19.
• Antibiotics are only needed for treating certain infections caused by bacteria, but even some bacterial infections get better without antibiotics. Antibiotics are not needed for many sinus infections and some ear infections. Antifungal drugs treat fungal infections.
• An antibiotic will not make you feel better if you have a virus. Respiratory viruses usually go away in a week or two without treatment. Ask your healthcare professional about the best way to feel better while your body fights off the virus.
• When antibiotics are not needed, they won’t help you, and the side effects could still cause harm. Side effects range from minor to very severe health problems. When you need antibiotics for a bacterial infection, the benefits usually outweigh the risk of side effects.
• Taking antibiotics can contribute to the development of antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance occurs when germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. If antibiotics lose their effectiveness, then we lose the ability to treat infections, like those that lead to sepsis.
• If you need antibiotics, take them exactly as prescribed. Talk with your healthcare professional if you have any questions about your antibiotics.
• Talk with your healthcare professional if you develop any side effects, especially severe diarrhea since that could be a Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile or C. diff) infection, which needs to be treated immediately.
• Do your best to stay healthy and keep others healthy by cleaning your hands by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol; covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze; staying home when sick; and getting recommended vaccines, such as the flu vaccine.
Antibiotics aren’t always the answer. Everyone can help improve antibiotic prescribing and use. Improving the way healthcare professionals prescribe antibiotics, and the way we take antibiotics helps keep us healthy now, helps fight antibiotic resistance, and ensures that these life-saving antibiotics will be available for future generations.
The final reminder is that taking antibiotics when they are unnecessary can cause much more harm than good. Ask your doctor about other options and do not take antibiotics unless they are needed to protect yourself and your family from antibiotic resistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.