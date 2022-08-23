Fyffe's 17th Annual UFO Day Festival is Saturday

Fyffe’s 17th Annual UFO Day Festival kicks off Saturday at the Fyffe Town Park. Gates open at 9 a.m., and entertainment begins at 10 a.m with up-and-coming musician Jackson Chase of Tuscaloosa headlining this year’s event.

 Contributed file photo

Fyffe's 17th Annual UFO Day Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Fyffe Town Park.

However, attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as 6 a.m. to watch the hot air balloons launch.

