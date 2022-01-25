The following students were awarded honors for the Fall 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
• Erika Green, of Fort Payne, BS Medical Imaging, Dean’s List
Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo, Ohio and a location in Youngstown, Ohio. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs. Mercy College offers graduate degrees in Nursing, Health Administration and Physician Assistant; Bachelor’s degrees in Biology, Healthcare Administration, Medical Imaging and Nursing; Associate degrees in Health Sciences, Health Information Technology, Nursing, and Radiologic Technology; and Certificates in Community Health Worker, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Medical Coding, Ophthalmic Assistant, Paramedic, Phlebotomy and Polysomnographic Technology and specialty imaging certificates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.