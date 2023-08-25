Crash on Alabama Highway 35 near Jack's

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Morning sunshine followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.