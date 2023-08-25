Crash on Alabama Highway 35 near Jack's

Traffic is slowed on Alabama Highway 35 after a two-vehicle crash left an overturned auto in the roadway. The driver of the overturned vehicle said she was not injured in the crash Friday afternoon.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 102°
- Heat Index: 102°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 93°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:11:44 AM
- Sunset: 07:16:54 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Morning sunshine followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:11:44 AM
Sunset: 07:16:54 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 06:12:27 AM
Sunset: 07:15:37 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 06:13:11 AM
Sunset: 07:14:19 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 06:13:54 AM
Sunset: 07:13:01 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:37 AM
Sunset: 07:11:42 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:15:21 AM
Sunset: 07:10:23 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:16:04 AM
Sunset: 07:09:04 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Latest News
- Alabama to perform in Huntsville Dec. 1Staff Reports news@times-journal.com
- Plainview debuts with wins vs. Fort Payne, Madison County
- Wildcats open at Scottsboro
- Bison surge in second half, down Tigers
- Fort Payne’s comeback falls short vs. TopCat rival Scottsboro
- Bulldogs blank Conquerors in season opener
- Rainsville man sentenced in child solicitation case
- Crash on Alabama Highway 35 near Jack's
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.